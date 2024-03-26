Amazon Spring Sale offer: Three months of Audible subscription for just 99p

Amazon has announced its first-ever Spring Sale, and it’s bringing some exciting deals for book lovers. As part of the sale, Amazon is offering a fantastic Audible deal that’s too good to miss. For a limited time, new subscribers can enjoy three months of audiobooks for just 99p, express.co.uk reported. Typically, an Audible subscription would cost £7.99 per month, giving you access to one credit which you can redeem for any book on the platform. That includes bundles as well comprising of an entire series.

However, with this special Spring Sale offer, the price has been slashed to just 99p for the first month, with the second and third months coming free. This incredible deal represents a saving of £23, making it the perfect opportunity to dive into a world of captivating stories. New subscribers will also receive one credit each month, which can be used to purchase any book from Audible’s extensive library. Whether you’re into fiction, non-fiction, or even the latest bestsellers, there’s something for everyone.

Further, here’s the best part: if you’re not satisfied with the book you’ve chosen, you can simply return it and get your credit back. You can then use the same for another audiobook, no questions asked. Plus, since Audible is an online subscription service, you can start listening to your chosen audiobook the moment it is released. The same gets shown in your Audible library instantly.

But there is more as the subscription also includes access to The Plus Catalogue, which features thousands of hours of free audiobooks in addition to your monthly credit. While not every book on the platform is included in The Plus Catalogue, there’s still a vast selection to choose from, including titles from acclaimed authors such as Tessa Bailey, Penelope Douglas, and Pierce Brown.

All of this makes the Audible deal one of the best you have had in a while. With three months of nonstop reads for just 99p, it’s the perfect time to immerse yourself in the world of audiobooks.