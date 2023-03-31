Artificial Intelligence Recreates the Voice of Late Voice Actor Kenji Utsumi for Sony Audiobook App

On Wednesday, YOMIBITO Plus, a new audiobook app from Sony Music Entertainment, was released. Classic works of Japanese literature are read in the app using three well-known voice actors’ synthesized voices that CoeFont, an AI startup, has recreated using AI. An AI-replicated voice from Shichir Umeda (Pochita from My Life as Inukai-Puppy, san’s Izumi from Shikimori’s Not Just a Sweetie) narrates this video: https://youtu.be/kkUKbNR6Tn8

To build a vocal “font,” which can subsequently read any text aloud, SCoeFont claims it can require at least 15 minutes of voice samples from a human. At the very end of the video above, there appears to be a brief sample of an artificial intelligence (AI) voice that belonged to the late voice actor Kenji Utsumi (Alex Louis Armstrong in Fullmetal Alchemist, Senbei Norimaki in Dr. Slump, Raoh in Fist of the North Star). Kentar Utsumi, son of Kenji Utsumi and head of the Ken Production talent agency, offers supportive commentary on the technology in the film.