Audible Launches New Wear OS app to bring audiobooks to your wrists

Audible, the audiobook service owned by Amazon, has officially introduced its Wear OS app, expanding the possibilities for audiobook enthusiasts on Android-based smartwatches. Initially announced alongside the Galaxy Watch 6 series in July, the app is now accessible on the Play Store.

The Audible Wear OS app empowers users to download audiobooks for offline listening and customize the playback speed of their podcasts. What’s more, it facilitates the direct selection of audiobooks from the user’s library on their Galaxy Watch running Wear OS. This integration brings a newfound independence for users who can now enjoy their favorite books without tethering to their smartphones.

The launch of the Audible Wear OS app coincides with the introduction of Wear OS 4 during the Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic debut. This collaboration between Audible and Samsung enhances the functionality and adaptability of Wear OS smartwatches.

To get started with the Audible app on Wear OS, users simply need to download the app from the Google Play Store and log in with their Audible account. Once set up, they can effortlessly navigate their Audible library and commence audiobook sessions directly from their watch.

In essence, the Audible Wear OS app offers a seamless and user-friendly audiobook experience for Android smartwatch users. Whether you’re on the move or taking a break from your smartphone, Audible on Wear OS delivers a fresh way to immerse yourself in your favorite books at any time and any place.