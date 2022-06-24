Audible Premium Plus on offer for free for three months as part of Prime Day promotion

Amazon’s mega Prime Day sale event is just weeks away and the company is building up some hype by offering Audible Premium Plus audiobook subscription for free for three months. The plan otherwise costs $15 a month, which means $45 worth of savings for the taking when taken three months as a whole.

As 9to5toys reported, all freebies and other perks that are part of the Audible Premium Plus plan would remain in place. That includes the Audible Plus catalog that you will have access to, and which offers thousands of audiobooks to listen to. Apart from audiobooks, there are podcasts and Audible Originals as well, the latter being exclusive to the platform.

That apart, you will also be eligible for a free credit each month which you can use to procure any audiobook you like irrespective of what it costs. The title is going to be yours forever, even if you choose to cancel the subscription. That way, with three months of Audible Premium Plus membership for free, you can have three audiobooks to add to your personal collection. That is not all as members will also be eligible for an extra 30 percent discount on any other title that you’d like to purchase.

The freebies do not end here as there also is the Amazon Music Unlimited that too is being doled out for a free trial for the a 4 month period. As it is with the free Audible Premium Plus audiobook subscription offer, the Amazon Music Unlimited trial offer will be applicable to only new members willing to be part of the fun. So, when you want some break from audiobooks, there is a comprehensive collection of ad-free music that you can always fall back on.