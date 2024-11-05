Get Audible Premium Plan For Just $1 With This Early Black Friday Deal

Here is something that audiobook fans might find hard to resist. Amazon is now offering three three-month subscriptions to the Audible Premium Plan for just 0.99 a month Pocket-Lint reported. That’s a steal considering that the same at other times will cost $15 every month. So, for just $3, you have unlimited listening to audiobooks for three months. All of this is part of an early Black Friday deal.

The offer however is available only to those residing in the US or Canada. Anyone in these regions who might have been contemplating giving Audible a try now has the best time to do so. What’s more, the offer is going to be live till New Year’s Eve, midnight Pacific Time. That makes for plenty of time to make up your mind. You will still have the option to cancel the subscription anytime you want within the three-month period. There are no liabilities attached.

However, if you wish to keep your subscription going, there is nothing you need to do. You will be charged automatically after the three-month trial period comes to an end. Regular charges of $15 every month is going to be applicable post the three-month trial period.

As for the Audible Premium Plus plan, this is the best that Audible has to offer. You will have access to audiobooks, podcasts, and Audible originals, along with meditation programs. Plus, you will have 1 new title every month which is going to be yours forever. That way, you will have a dozen new audiobook titles added to your personal library every year.