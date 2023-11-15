How to return an audiobook

Audiobooks have turned out to be the latest fad of book lovers the world over. Even those who never had the time to read or found it boring but were somehow curious about the content find themselves drawn to audiobooks. They can always listen to the audiobooks even while they are onto something else. But what if you end up buying an audiobook that you find isn’t to your liking? Or you might have bought it accidentally and want to return the same.

Fortunately, Audible offers easy ways to return such audiobooks. Here is how you do it. However, before you actually get into the act, here are a few things to keep in mind.

The Audible return policy is only relevant to Audible Premium Plus members.

You have 365 days from the date of purchase to return a title.

Amazon said they retain the right to scrutinize returns for potential misuse, such as an unusually high number of returns, frequent return of titles following extended usage, or simultaneous returns of multiple titles.

Amazon also stated they reserve the right to withdraw return privileges as they see fit. Additionally, Amazon retains the right to cancel or modify the terms of the return policy for any or all members, at their sole discretion, and at any given moment.

How many books can I return?

There isn’t any limit to the number of titles you can return. However, as already stated above, Amazon would be watching things here and can intervene if it detects an unusual number of returns or signs of you misusing the service.

What about those who aren’t members?

They too can return a title but it is limited to 2 titles every six months. Such returns are to be made by getting in touch with the Audible Customer Service.

How do I get my money back?

Once the return process is completed successfully, you will receive a refund using the same mode of payment you used to purchase the book. So, if you purchased the title using credits, you will have your credits back. Similarly, books purchased using a credit card will have the amount refunded back to the card.

Here are the steps to return an audiobook title:

Go to the Audible site and sign in to your account. Click on Menu > My Account > Purchase History. Search for the book that you wish to return. Select the book and then click on the ‘Return this title’ option. You will also have to select a reason to return the book. Finally, click on Return.

You will receive a confirmatory message indicating that the return process was executed successfully.