SK C&C launches online platform for ease in audiobook production

The South Korea-based SK C&C has introduced an online platform that serves to provide audiobook makers easy access to information and other resources needed to create an audiobook. The platform, as AJU Daily reported, will contain a database of professional audiobook producers, writers, and voice artists. Plus, there is going to be information about the recording facilities that can be used to create a new audiobook. That way, the new platform launched by SK C&C will serve as a complete solution for anyone willing to create an audiobook.

Another interesting feature of the new platform is that it also provides AI-based tools that can mimic the voice of popular voice artists while converting written text to speech. This can serve as a low-cost solution for producing an audiobook and can be a boon for those who are working on a tight budget. Thereafter, the platform also provides for an easy method to upload an audiobook as well once it has been created. Things do not stop here as SK C&C said they will also work to promote the audiobook in collaboration with Kyobo Bookstore, which happens to be South Korea’s largest online bookstore.

The above surely makes a lot of sense given the immense popularity that audiobooks have gained in recent times. Much of that has to do with the pandemic when people were forced to shun physical books and turned to ebooks or audiobooks. Companies also consolidated their position to tap into the growing audiobook market. For instance, Genie Music acquired Millie’s Library earlier in September which provided the former a huge chunk of the audiobook market in South Korea. Millie’s Library has around 3.5 million users and provides unlimited ebooks and audiobooks to read and listen for 9,900 won a month subscription fee.

SK C&C happens to be the information technology division within the SK Group, the third-largest company in South Korea.