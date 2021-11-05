Apple iPad Mini 6 Pro with ProMotion display likely to launch soon

Apple could be working on a new iPad Mini version that will have a display with a higher refresh rate. In effect, the upcoming iPad Mini 6 version will feature ProMotion technology, something that is exclusive to Apple’s Pro range of devices. That includes the iPad Pro or the more recent MacBook Pro 14 and MacBook Pro 16. Going by that trend, the upcoming iPad Mini 6 version with a 120 Hz display should be named the iPad Mini 6 Pro.

The above has its origin in a recent report from Taiwan that cited rumors claiming Samsung Display supplying 8.3-inch panels that support 120 Hz refresh rates. That would be twice that of the current iPad Mini 6 that comes with a 60 Hz display. Apple had earlier launched the new iPad Mini 6 that features a larger 8.3-inch display along with other radical design changes. That includes reduced bezels with the Home button having done away with. In other words, the iPad Mini 6 has been given an iPad Air-like makeover.

Now, it likely is the iPad Mini 6 Pro that is forthcoming from Apple. However, the basic hardware is expected to remain the same, which includes the A15 Bionic chip but is rated at a higher 3.23 GHz. The Pro model will likely feature the same 4 GB RAM and 128 GB of ROM as well. Meanwhile, it will be interesting to see if the fitment of a 120 Hz display takes care of the jelly scrolling issue that many have been facing with the iPad Mini 6. However, there is no word yet as to when the new Pro version makes its debut though it is likely to happen before the year-end.