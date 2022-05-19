The more affordable Audible Plus plan can be perfect to get started with audiobooks and podcasts

Audible has introduced a new subscription plan which will let members have access to more than 11,000 books and podcasts for a monthly fee of $7.95. Audible Plus, as the plan has been named, will let you stream content on any device you’d like via the Audible app. Further, there is a 30-day free trial offer as well which should help you make up your mind if you feel undecided about the offer.

However, the point to note is that the Audible Plus plan won’t give you access to the entire Audible library. Rather, you will have access to a sub-set of it though. Also, as the company insisted, content earmarked for Audible Plus isn’t a compromise either. There are going to be titles taken from the Audible Originals library which again are audiobooks and podcasts authored by famous authors. Sometimes, the authors themselves have lent their voices to the audiobook.

Take for instance The Audacity of Hope written and recorded by former President Barack Obama. Then there are titles such as The Year of Magical Thinking by Joan Didion or Break Shot, the memoir of James Taylor. The same applies to podcasts as well as the Audible Plus plans include some of the latest podcasts as well. These include the likes of Common’s Bluebird Memories, Kate McKinnon’s Heads Will Roll, or Vroom Vroom by Andy Richter and Yvette Nicole Brown.

There are some latest titles included in the list, such as Leonard Cohen’s Stranger Music, Neil Young’s To Feel the Music, or St. Vincent’s Words + Music as are classics such as George Orwell’s 1984 and Aldous Huxley’s Doors of Perception. You will be able to filter your search by genre, newest arrivals, average customer review, or running time. Audible also said more titles are going to be added which is going to be a continuous process.

Meanwhile, the company’s more up-market subscription plan, Audible Premium Plus costs $14.95 per month. The perks here are obviously bigger which include access to the entire Audible content while you also get to own the audiobook you have downloaded. Plus, you also get monthly credits which you can use to buy other titles. All of this along with more makes Audible Premium Plus the bells-and-whistles offering while Audible Plus is perfect for those who wish to get started with audiobooks and podcasts.