E Ink expands capacity to meet rising demand, reports jump in profit

E Ink Holdings Inc announced it is expanding its production capacity to match rising demands for E Ink displays from around the world. As Taipei Times reported, there has been a spurt in demand for E Ink displays led not only by increasing demand for the traditional e-readers but also the e-note devices and Electronic Shelf Labels.

As it is, the pandemic had led many to take up reading as a means of entertainment and it seems there has not been any letdown in that even with the pandemic easing from most parts of the world. E Ink CEO Johnson Lee also attributed the rise in demand for e-readers and e-notes to the recent launch of colored e-paper solution – read Kaleido 3 – that is a far cry from the monochrome E Ink displays we have had so far.

The same goes for ESLs as well which have come to be favored by the retailers thanks to the many advantages those offers. Since ESLs can be easily monitored and managed from a central remote location, those free up manpower that otherwise was required to maintain the labels manually. Plus, the latest ESL technology offers vibrant colors that make it a lot more attractive and eye-catching than its monochrome counterparts.

Lee said their immediate plans include operationalizing three new production lines this year while a fourth production line is postponed for early next year owing to a delay in the supply of the necessary equipment. The company also stated the latest round of lockdowns introduced in China had had minimal impact on its production as the same wasn’t extended to Yangzhou in Jiangsu Province where it has a factory for manufacturing e-paper display modules.

Meanwhile, the company also reported a net profit of NT$1.46 billion in the first quarter this year which marks a 25 percent year-on-year growth which is the second highest recorded in the company’s history. The company also stated the profit it earned in Q1, 2022 is higher than what it had managed in the first half of last year. Q1 revenue stands at NT$5.96 billion which marks a jump of 14 percent and is the highest the company recorded in 11 years.

Another interesting development is the rise in demand for ESL which contributed the most to the company’s revenue last quarter when it made for 52 percent of the company’s total revenue of NT$5.96 billion.