Walmart to use SES-imagotag’s smart ESL tech for digitization of store shelves

SES-imagotag announced it has entered into a partnership with Walmart where it will lend its expertise in digital solutions to allow for digitalization of the store shelf edge across all of Walmart’s retail outlets. SES imagotag has already been working to implement its digital solutions using E Ink electronic shelf labels in Walmart’s pilot store in Arkansas which has proved to be highly successful. Both the companies are now keen to replicate the success to the remaining Walmart retail locations across the US.

The partnership will see the adoption of SES-imagotag’s full VUSION OS platform and VUSION IoT Cloud platform, which, as the company said will enable the shelves to be connected directly to the clouds. Further, there is the SES-imagotag IoT Radio Protocol that too will see application in the Walmart store shelve digitization process which will allow for a seamless connection to the existing Wi-Fi networks to ensure faster implementation of the digitalization process without compromising on IoT security.

Philippe Bottine, CEO North America at SES-imagotag said: “We are truly honored to be partnering with such an amazing leader. Walmart’s teams are permanently thinking outside the box, relentlessly putting the customer and associates at the forefront of everything they do, and they’ve helped us better serve our customers in many ways too. We are thankful to work with them and to be able to innovate towards a better and more sustainable retail.”

SES-imagotag said Walmart will have a lot to gain from the association. That includes smart digital ESL using E Ink displays that have great visibility while consuming the least energy. There will be fewer packaging requirements while the supply chain and logistics too are going to be much relieved. All of this will lead to greater efficiency and better store management while the workforce will get to spend less time doing mundane tasks. Instead, they can spare more time serving customers’ needs.

SES-imagotag, meanwhile, claims to have the best solutions at their disposal to allow for effective implementation of digital store shelves. The company said they have the widest range of ESL which can range from 1.6-inch displays all the way up to displays measuring 12.2-inches. These can operate from temperatures as low as -25 degrees to +40 degrees centigrade, which means those can be used in all sections within the store. The displays also have a multi-color flash feature as well and adhere to the highest standards of security.