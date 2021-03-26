The new IKEA Audio Catalog is now an audiobook

IKEA has hit upon a new idea to reach out to potential buyers – audiobooks. This makes for a bold new initiative with almost zero precedences in the industry, more so when it comes at the cost of the traditional print catalog. So, what buyers will have at their disposal when out to buy stuff from the world’s largest furniture store is to listen to the company’s audiobook to find out which best fits their requirements.

Narrated by Jasmin Richardson, the IKEA Audio Catalog isn’t just about letting you know what products they have on offer. Rather, listening to the audiobook is going to be a fun way to discover all that IKEA has to offer, in a manner that perhaps is unique to Richardson. All of this ensures the nearly four-hour-long audiobook does not end up being boring and predictable.

Instead, you have quirky jokes, fun facts, and other observations all to drive home the point why you would want to have a particular piece of furniture that they have on offer. Be it an organizer or whatever, the audiobook will let you have all the information that you might ever need just in case you wish to purchase a particular item, including the price that the item commands.

The audiobook is also just a part of IKEA’s new strategy to push sales among a new generation of buyers. That includes developing a new mobile app as well as a more optimized e-commerce solution. The company also launched new retail outlets all across the world. However, while all of these make for a more traditional approach to reaching out to prospective buyers, creating an Audio Catalog no doubt makes for an almost unprecedented move.

Buyers too have something new to look forward to with IKEA’s approach as the usual method so far has been to browse through product catalogs filled with high-resolution images. That again lines up with the general human psychology as we tend to be drawn more by our sense of vision than perhaps anything else. In such a scenario, it will be interesting to see how buyers react to IKEA Audio Catalog in the long run.