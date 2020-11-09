Barnes and Noble has a 50% off sale on Nook Accessories

Barnes and Noble is running a sales promotion for Nook accessories and you can save over 50% the list price. There are over 11 pages of discounts, basically all of the accessories that they have listed on their site. This includes over 100 different cases, cables, wall chargers, headphones and tons of other items. This is the first time the bookseller has ever ran a sale on their entire line of accessories.

Some of the accessories are designed for the latest generation Nook Glowlight Plus and Nook Glowlight 3 e-readers, but many of them are for devices that have been discontinued, such as the Nook Color, Nook HD and e-readers that customers still own, such as the Simple Touch With Glowlight.

This sale, is just something they are randomly running. They haven’t issued a newsletter or any other type of marketing material, they just mentioned it on Twitter.



