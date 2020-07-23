Barnes and Noble Nook for Windows 10 is back

The Barnes and Noble Nook app for Windows 10 has been unavailable to download since April and people who wanted to read ebooks on their PC or tablet, were out of luck. This has all changed, B&N has revised the app, issued a new update and the Windows 10 app is back. It can be installed on PC’s, laptops, tablets and 2-in-1’s.

Since Barnes and Noble was sold to Elliot and taken from a publicly traded company to a private one, they have been getting serious of selling e-readers, ebooks and getting more people to use their apps. Since the global pandemic hit, they have seen a huge uptick in sales across the board on the digital side of things.

The big priority when it comes to apps is Android, since people can buy ebooks in the app and iOS, since it has a massive amount of people using the app, although you can’t buy digital content. Windows 10 is another viable solution, since it has a fully functional store.



