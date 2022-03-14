Barnes and Noble Nook Glowlight 4 e-reader on sale for $129.99

Barnes and Noble has discounted their latest generation Nook Glowlight 4 e-reader and now is the perfect time to buy one. The regular price is $149.99 and you can buy it today in over 600 bookstores or online for $129.99. This device just came out in December of 2021, and this is the second time that there has been a sales promotion. The last one occurred in late January.

The Barnes and Noble Nook Glowlight 4 features a 6-inch E INK Carta HD display with a resolution of 1072×1404 and 300 PPI. There is an all-new screen protector installed on the factory level, which helps protect the plastic e-paper display and reduce glare. There are series of white and amber LED lights, so you can control the front-lit display and color temperature system. This will be customized with a two slider bars in the settings menu. There are physical page turn buttons on both sides of the screen, and they curl inwards, towards the back. There is also a home button on the front.

Underneath the hood is an Allwinner B300 quadcore 1.5 GHZ CPU processor, 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. You will be able to charge the reader with a USB-C cable, this is the first time B&N has ever employed a modern port on any of their E INK devices. It has Bluetooth 5.1 and WIFI 802.11 b/g/n to connect to the online bookstore, to purchase and download ebooks. Barnes and Noble has hotspots in all of their bookstores, which you can also connect to. The Nook has the ability to sideload in your own personal collection of digital content, however you can only allocate 5GB for this. You should get around four weeks of usage, thanks to the 1400 mAh battery.

The Nook Glowlight 4 scored a 4.1/5 on our comprehensive hands on review. So, if you are on the fence about whether or not the sale should be taken advantage, you can head on over and read the review and watch the unboxing and videos.

