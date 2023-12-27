Barnes and Noble Nook Glowlight 4 Plus sold out until May 2024

The latest generation premium e-reader from Barnes and Noble, the Nook Glowlight 4 Plus was sold out before Christmas and the product listing has just been updated and things don’t look good. The device is sold out and doesn’t look like it will be available for purchase online until May, 31st 2024. This is close to six months of it being out of stock. If you need to buy one ASAP, you might want to contact your closest B&N bookstore to see if they have any. If you don’t have one in your area, call the closest one, and they can typically ship it to you.

The Glowlight Glowlight 4 Plus features a 7.8-inch E INK Carta HD e-paper display with a 1,404 x 1,872 and 300 PPI resolution. The screen is flush with the bezel and protected by a layer of glass. A matte screen protector was installed at the factory; this is used to reduce glare from overhead lighting or the sun.

You can use the new Nook during the day or night. It has a front-lit display and colour temperature system to provide warm and cool lighting; slider bars control the screen’s luminosity.

Underneath the hood is an Allwinner B300 1.8 GHZ quad-core processor with 2GB of LP-DDR4x RAM and 32GB of internal storage; no SD card will increase it further. You can connect to the bookstore to buy audiobooks and ebooks from Barnes and Noble with Wi-Fi: 802.11 b/g/n. When. You open the bookstore; the first section is just for books and curated. There is a separate tab for audiobooks, which seems to be curated by a different team at BN, so the two will always be unique and not just mirrors of each other.

I am familiar with the upstream supply chain and the main reason for such a delay. The Nook is made in Taiwan by Netronix. This company has Chinese New Year coming up, where everyone takes two to three weeks off and right after that is the Spring Festival, which they have around two weeks off. When people go back to work, nothing is done right away, so this is mainly why it will take so long.

