What to do if you have an authentication error on the Nook

Many people who have a Barnes and Noble Nook e-reader or use their e-reading app for Android and iOS have been receiving authentication error messages when accessing their device. This is because the bookseller was hacked last month and had significant downtime. Everything has been resolved and customers can access all of their ebooks and subscriptions and newspapers. If you receive a authentication error or something similar, when logging into your account it basically means you need to login to the Barnes and Noble website and change your password. It is recommended that you use something unique, that hasn’t been used before. Once the password has been changed, there should be no more errors.

The hacking organization that took responsibility, got access your user name, address, purchase history and lots of other data. Barnes and Noble claims financial information was not stolen, but many people have disclosed to Good e-Reader that they have received notifications from their credit card companies that fraud has occured.

