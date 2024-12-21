Blind Date with a Book Reveals Danielle Steel’s latest book – Trial by Fire

My niece and I decided to challenge each other to a “Blind Date with a Book.” The idea was simple: she would choose a book from my favourite category, True Crime, while I would pick a Romance novel for her. This was no easy task for me, as I am not a big fan of the genre. However, I was intrigued by the idea of receiving a surprise book, and I thought it might be a great opportunity to broaden my horizons.

We agreed to read the books we selected and then exchange them as gifts on Christmas Day. I chose a book wrapped in red paper adorned with a candle and an inscription that read, “Hot as Steel,” envisioning knights battling to save a fair maiden. When I unwrapped the gift, however, it turned out to be a story of an entirely different kind of “steel.”

Danielle Steel is one of the most prolific romance writers of our time, having written over 190 novels, many of which have become best-sellers. Her stories often depict high-society dramatic love triangles and salacious scandals, prompting some readers to wonder whether her life experiences inspire some of her narratives and characters. She has confirmed that she had many opportunities to observe posh society gatherings as a child. This may have fueled her imagination and love of writing romance novels. Her most recent novel, “Trial by Fire,” is no exception; it is already on the charts following its recent release on November 19, 2024.

The story follows Dahlia de Beaumont, the CEO of Lambert Perfumes and a single mother of four. After losing her husband in a tragic skiing accident twenty-five years earlier, her life and heart have remained as guarded as her prized perfumes. However, her world is turned upside down when a routine business trip from Paris to San Francisco coincides with devastating wildfires tearing through Napa Valley. Moved by the unfolding tragedy, she makes an impulsive decision to stay in the city and offer her assistance. This choice draws her into a web of unexpected consequences that threaten everything she has built, challenging her beliefs about love, family, and success.

Danielle Steel crafts a masterful tale of second chances and redemption, illustrating how life’s most challenging moments can become catalysts for change. Through Dahlia’s journey, Steel reminds us that it’s never too late to rewrite our lives, even if the next chapter requires the courage to risk it all for love.

I must admit, I have a unique way of judging books that I’m sure many of you can relate to. If I cannot put a book down or turn off my Kindle after reading a chapter or two, I know I’m already hooked. I often struggle to continue reading if I haven’t connected with the protagonist by that point. And, I was worried that I might not be able to finish the book before the holiday. Luckily, I was pleasantly surprised and a week before Christmas, I am happy to report the book is back in a beautifully wrapped package waiting for its rightful owner. The secret is already out and I am anxiously awaiting to read my gifted book “In Cold Blood.”

I fell in love with Dahlia de Beaumont almost immediately. She is a strong woman whose dedication to her family business, children, and late husband is admirable. The story was gripping and I did enjoy the read, but I will probably stick to my True Crime novels. However, I have decided to set aside some time in the new year to read some of Danielle Steel’s other novels and participate in my new favourite hobby, “dating books.”

