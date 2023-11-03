Britney Spears’s Memoir Sells Over One Million Copies in One Week

Image credit: theconversation

Britney Spears’s Memoir is finally out, and it has already sold more than 1 million copies in the first week. Her memoir, which is named The Woman in Me, was released on October 24. Within such a short span of time, the sales have skyrocketed to the million mark. The number includes sales from multiple formats, including audiobooks, e-books, and print books. It also includes the pre-orders.

Spears is thankful to her fans for their incredible response to her memoir. Speaking about the matter, she said in a news release “I poured my heart and soul into my memoir, and I am grateful to my fans and readers around the world for their unwavering support,”.

The audiobook format of the book has become the fastest-selling audio product in the publishing world. Although it’s narrated by well-known actress Michelle Williams, the introduction is covered by Spears herself.

As of now, 1.1 million copies of the book have been sold already. Now, a fourth printing of the book is under work, which will probably bring the hardcover print counts to 1.4 million and more.

The memoir has been successfully published in 26 languages and territories. It’s a number one bestseller with about 2.4 million print copies throughout the world. It’s also named a bestseller for The New York Times, USA Today, and the Indie Booksellers.

Jennifer Bergstrom, Senior VP and publisher of Gallery Books talked about the incredible response the book has received initially. “It is selling in extraordinary numbers across all editions worldwide, and we expect strong sales to continue throughout the holiday season and beyond,” she said. Bergstrom also mentioned how the audience had embraced Spear’s memoir, where she was able to share her story according to her own terms.

As per the official website, the Woman in Me by Britney Spears is a “brave and astonishingly moving story” about multiple aspects of life, including freedom, fame, motherhood, survival, faith, and hope. It covers the story of the popular American singer, including her highs, lows, career, love life, and more.