Goodreads announces their best books of 2024

The Goodreads Choice Awards have just been announced. This is their 16th annual Awards, and the fans vote for them. Over 6 million people took part in nominating and voting for the final list. Kristin Hannah, T.J. Klune, Sarah J. Maas, Alice Oseman, and Rebecca Ross are winners. This year, we had a few landslide victories, including Hannah’s historical fiction novel The Women, Kelly Bishop’s memoir, The Third Gilmore Girl, and Kaliane Bradley’s debut sci-fi adventure, The Ministry of Time.
