Publishers Weekly Has Announced Their List of Best Books 2023

Image credit: Publishersweekly

The year 2023 has been a decent year for books so far. From some outstanding novel debuts to incredible reads from promising authors, bibliophiles have quite a lot on their plate to cover.

If you are looking for decent books to read, Publishers Weekly has announced its best books list for the year 2023. Depending on the genre, you may find some of the finest reads for yourself. About 150 titles were selected from different categories. Find out some of them below:

Bests of Top 10

Flee North: A Forgotten Hero and the Fight for Freedom in Slavery’s Borderland by Scott Shane

Biography of X by Catherine Lacey

The Maniac by Benjamin Labatut

My Work/Olga Ravn, trans. from the Danish by Sophia Hersi Smith and Jennifer Russell

Ordinary Notes by Christina Sharpe

They also picked some of the best books from multiple genres, like Age of Vice by Deepti Kapoor and Company by Shannon Sanders for fiction and All The Sinners Bleed by S.A. Cosby, and Everybody Knows by Jordan Harper for mystery/thriller.

As far as romance is concerned, books like The Art of Scandal by Regina Black and To Have and To Heist by Sara Desai were included. Nonfiction books like The Art Thief: A True Story of Love, Crime, and a Dangerous Obsession by Michael Finkel and How to Say Babylon: A Memoir by Safiya Sinclair were also included.

Amidst the rising popularity of best manga and comics, the list featured comic reads like Blood of the Virgin by Sammy Harkham and Roaming by Jillian and Mariko Tamaki. Besides these categories, there were some really amazing picks from other genres like young adult, sci-fi, fantasy, horror, and more.

The list doesn’t end here. If you want to explore the best books of 2023, then visit their website and find some incredible reads for yourself as per genre.