Webtoon is Revolutionizing the World of Graphic Novels and Comics

Webtoons have taken the graphic novel industry by storm. The incredible Korean comic that has multiple genres for the readers out there, like fantasy, comedy, romance, action, and more, has redefined the way these contents are consumed. This is certainly a step up in the world of graphic novels and comics.

First of all, Webtoons are generally free. You can read several Webtoon comics, according to your preferences, in a hassle-free manner. However, for that, the episodes of the Webtoon should be released first. If the episodes are yet to be released, you can still unlock them by using coins (a type of Webtoon currency).

The good news is Webtoons help their readers to earn free coins. If you ace the challenges offered by them, you can get those free coins and watch the unreleased episodes of your favorite Webtoons.

Webtoons are available in a vertical layout, which makes them easy to read. As most of us use phones to consume digital content, the industry understands it and hence the vertical layout. Not only is it easy to scroll through, but you can stay assured of an overall seamless experience. Additionally, the vertical layout makes it easy to show any character’s fate. It highlights the narration of the digital content and makes it easier to absorb the format. Also, there’s no hassle of zooming in and out.

Moreover, Webtoons are updated weekly, so you don’t have to wait till eternity to find out “what happened next.” In traditional comics, the serialization usually takes time, which may make you eventually forget the storyline that you have covered. But, for Webtoons, there’s no such case. It’s just like watching a TV show with episodes only in illustrated forms.

Last but not least, Webtoon isn’t just for the comic lovers out there. But it’s also for the comic creators who are aspiring to become an artist in the future. The platform offers opportunities to talented souls and promises good reach for their content. Anyone above 13 years of age can submit their work in the Canvas section of the platform. If their talent outshines, they may become one of the professional creators of Webtoons.

While it is eventually becoming a staple for comic lovers, will Korean Webtoons surpass the popularity of Japanese manga? Still, there is a long way to go, but looking at the popularity of Korean content worldwide, it’s possible.