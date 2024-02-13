The season of love is upon us. While you may be going out on a date, don’t underestimate the pleasures of reading a cozy book. You’ll find everything from emotional love stories to romantic young love. We have made a list so you can read these amazing books this Valentine’s.

Read these amazing books this Valentine’s Day and get lost in love stories.

The Honey-Don’t List by Christina Lauren

In a surprise twist, design duo Melissa and Rusty Tripp’s struggling marriage is concealed behind their glamour. Their assistants, Carey and James, embark on a week-long book tour tasked with maintaining their facade. They end up finding love themselves.

Love Her or Lose Her by Tessa Bailey

Once deeply in love, Rosie and Dominic’s marriage lacks passion. Seeking change, Rosie suggests marriage counseling, to which Dominic reluctantly agrees. As they rediscover each other, a hidden truth surfaces, forcing Rosie to reconsider their future together.

Seven Days in June by Tia Williams

Teenage sweethearts, Eva and Shane reunite at a literary event, reigniting their intense chemistry. They reminisce over seven enduring days in Brooklyn. Yet, as old wounds resurface, they question their renewed love.

Foreverland: On the Divine Tedium of Marriage by Heather Havrilesky

Heather Havrilesky, the renowned Ask Polly columnist, delves into her 15-year marriage. This book of hers is based on intimacy. With raw honesty, she explores the complexities of this timeless institution in today’s world. This book can also help you develop new perspective on love and romantic relationships.

Delta of Venus by Anaïs Nin

Anaïs Nin’s collection collaborates erotica with Valentine’s Day. The protagonist transforms from a liberated Parisian hatmaker to a mysterious woman captivating stranger. Each story in this book delves into desire and intimacy with vivid perspectives.

The Glittering Hour by Iona Grey

Selina Lennox, a wealthy socialite, and Lawrence Weston, a struggling artist, defy societal expectations to pursue love. When tragedy strikes, Selina faces a dilemma: follow her privileges or embrace her heart’s desire to love. This is a love story you will always remember.

Everything I Know about Love: A Memoir by Dolly Alderton

The witty journalist Dolly Alderton shares her journey through love’s ups and downs in this heartfelt memoir. She recounts her first love, heartbreak, and eventual healing. The author explains her journey with humor and heart, blending personal stories. It reflects insightful cultural scenarios on romance and partnership.

The Two Lives of Lydia Bird by Josie Silver

Lydia’s world crumbles when her beloved Freddie dies during a car accident on her 28th birthday. Determined to honor his memory, she enlists the support of his best friend and her sister to embrace life again. But when a chance to reconnect with Freddie arises, it sets her on an unexpected journey of miracles and transformation.

In conclusion, reading these amazing books this Valentine’s Day can be a perfect activity for you. These recommendations will take you to a new world of stories. You can delve into the characters’ emotional journeys and enjoy these books in a cozy spot. We hope you enjoy your Valentine’s Day with new hope of love, romance, and loads of reading.