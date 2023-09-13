What are the Most Life-Changing Books You Remember?

Books hold an unimaginable power that is beyond explanation. For example, anyone can interpret the books in so many ways as they understand it. I remember reading “The Diary of a Young Girl” by Anne Frank when I was in school. I read it again recently and understood the expressions more empathically, which I could not figure out in my younger years.

Likewise, throughout my journey, many books have influenced, moved, and inspired me at different stages of life.

As I think about this question – what was the most life-changing book I have read? I can name a few of them. Some of these brilliant masterpieces that still move me are:

Little Women by Louisa May Alcott

This is an absolute masterpiece that revolves around the life of four sisters: Meg, Jo, Beth, and Amy. They have a mother, Marmee, and their father serves as a chaplain during the American Civil War. Experiencing genteel poverty and many hardships and how they tried to stand against it is inspiring. They have a friend, Theodore Lawrence (Laurie). Finally, Meg marries Laurie’s tutor, John BrookeBeth dies from scarlet fever; Amy marries Laurie, and Jo marries Professor Bhaer.

Through the life of the four sisters, the spirit of sacrifice, family, and letting go is depicted very well. Sometimes, they stood against each other but still found their ways. The novel was ahead of time and celebrates bonds, independence, and moving on.

Sapiens by Yuval Noah Harari

This book is like food to the soul and brain. This book starts from scratch about human evolution and how everything we encounter today is possible. It deals with the constructs of vision and what it is to be a Homo Sapiens. It made me look at our evolution in a different light with so much historical evidence.

Atomic Habits by James Clear

The more is said about this book, the less it is. It’s the best habit-forming book I come across. It discusses breaking bad habits by showing how little, incremental, everyday routines lead to massive, positive differences over time. It explains how little actions form habits and how we can address them smartly.

Whatever the genre, fiction or nonfiction, these books have influenced and moved me. If you have any other books that have influenced you in some way or another, feel free to share.