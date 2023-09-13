How the ThinkBook Plus Twist scores ahead of its rivals

The Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Twist was one of the more interesting devices that was revealed at the CES event held earlier in the year. It’s unique in that it comes with an OLED display on one side and a color E Ink display on the other side of it. Now, this isn’t the first time that Lenovo has come up with such a device as the ThinkBook Plus G2 also featured an e-paper display on the outside.

The difference this time is that it’s a larger color e-paper display for the ThinkBook Plus G4. The twisting mechanism is the other striking aspect of the G3 as you just have to twist the display to switch from OLED to e-paper. Worth mentioning, the 12-inch E Ink display is only available on the top-end model having Core i7-1355U CPU and 16 GB of LPDDR5 memory. The primary display comprises of the 13.3 inch 2880 x 1800 pixel 255 PPI, OLED panel while on the other side of it lies a 12-inch E Ink display.

The choice of ports is plenty. Those include a pair of USB 3.1 Gen2 ports, 2 Thunderbolt ports, USB-C Power Delivery, and 2 DisplayPort. With two USB-C ports on both sides, you can charge the device from either side, which is indeed a nice thing. Then there is a 3.5 mm headphone slot available as well. Sensors onboard include an accelerometer and a brightness sensor. The Power button also includes an integrated fingerprint sensor as well. Connectivity options with the convertible device include Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3. The device runs Windows 11 Pro.

So far so good but at more than $3000, the ThinkBook Plus Twist isn’t cheap either. You may opt for other convertible laptops such as the likes of Dell Latitude 9330, Asus ZenBook Flip 14, or the HP Spectre 13.5 series. All of these may offer comparable levels of computational power or features but lack one crucial aspect, the lack of a secondary e-paper display and this is what makes the ThinkBook Plus Twist unique.

With an e-paper display at your disposal, you can always do the reading bit here which can be extremely relaxing for your eyes. With support for pen input, something that applies to both displays, you can make notes or annotate on the display. Also, when not at work, you can catch up with your favorite e-books or magazines as well, just as you would on your Kindle or the Kobo. That way, the ThinkBook Plus Twist makes a lot of sense if you can afford it, that is.