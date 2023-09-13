Amazon Fire Max 11 just got its best discount in recent times

Offering discounts has always been one of the best means at Amazon to push sales, something that they do to even their latest releases. Take for instance the Fire Max 11 that was launched just this May but has already been discounted several times. Right now, the retail giant is offering a nice $40 discount on the tablet effectively bringing its price down to $190 from $230, DigitalTrends reported.

The above offer is however applicable to the model which shows ads on the home screen and if you’d like the ad-free model, it is going to cost you $204.99. Further, the above price will fetch you the Fire Max 11 model with 64 gigs of storage. Also, it is the tablet alone that you will be getting for the above price while the productivity bundle comprising of the keyboard cover and the stylus will cost more, typically around $315.

The tablet otherwise comes with an 11-inch display having 2,000 x 1,000 resolution while on the other side of it lies an octa-core processor coupled to a 4 GB memory. All of this makes the Fire Mx 11 a decent tablet offering that is well-suited for both work and play. Battery life, at around 14 hours is also among the best in class. While all of this is good, the one major drawback with the Fire Max 11 is that it lacks Google Play Store support. If you can live with that, the Fire Max 11 is easily one of the best Android tablets out there.