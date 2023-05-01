“Are You There, God? It’s Me, Margaret,” Movie Remind Us Why Book is Still Ban

After decades, the book that was previously banned, “Are You There, God? It’s Me, Margaret,” can now be seen in theatres from April 2023.

“Are You There, God? It’s Me, Margaret” is a beloved novel by Judy Blume that explores the excitement and confusion of adolescence through the eyes of its young protagonist. The book Margaret was banned in certain corners of the United States as it had information about menstruation.

The story follows Margaret, a 12-year-old girl struggling to find her place in the world. She moves to a new town, starts a new school, and grapples with all the changes and challenges of growing up. Along the way, she begins to explore questions about faith, identity, and belonging, which are universal themes many viewers can relate to.

Blume’s books give information about adolescents that tends to unsettle adults, which is the main reason for their ban in many parts of the country. She said the principal of her children’s school wouldn’t shelve it in the library. But Blume wants parents to not worry about what their teens are reading. In the United States, Blume’s novels have become heated political symbols sparking debates in Congress, state legislatures, and school boards.

The U.S. House recently passed the “Parents Bill of Rights,” which allow parents every right to inspect books in their children’s school libraries. Moreover, the Florida House of Representatives passed a bill to bar schools from discussing menstruation until middle school last month.

But, in today’s digital era, hiding such content from teens or preteens is not easy, and one can access any information within seconds. Portals like YouTube and TikTok are bursting with adolescent content that provides curious teens with information on any subject imaginable. Moreover, parental controls on such mediums are not always adequate. So, this could be one of the reasons why those seeking to censor information are focusing much on school libraries and physical books. About 60 percent of books in the United States faced a ban last year.

But there is a big difference between reading and watching a book on big screens. According to the makers, “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret” is a gentle and delightful portrayal of a bygone era, and blood is not depicted onscreen.

Now, it will be interesting to see how other filmmakers approach the material and what kind of impact the movie will have on audiences.

