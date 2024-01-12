Boost in US Print Sales During the Holiday Season: Circana BookScan

Circana PubTrack Digital provides a complete overview of the current digital book market. They track sales for printed trade books in the U.S., gathering data directly from major retailers, independent bookstores, and more.

In the past five years, sales stagnated at Christmas on Saturdays. It is a shock for everyone that in Week 51, a whopping 31 million units were sold. This marked the highest sales for that week in the past five years. People now trust retailers to get what they want quickly, just like before the pandemic.

Stores had many things to buy at the last minute, and books were popular when people felt pressured. The book market in the U.S. did surprisingly well, performing 7% better than other types of stuff people usually buy. This is unexpected because people have many other sources of entertainment other than books.

Although holiday spirits may be a significant reason for this hike, an increase in young readers also plays a major role. Inclination towards indoor activities and holiday breaks drives an increased demand for physical books.

However, Not all genres were lucky this season. Young adult fiction saw a rise, although adult nonfiction faced backlash. “2023 is seen as the fourth highest selling year in comparison with 2018 and 2019 with a 767-million unit volume level,” mentioned McLean, the industry Analyst in Circana.

Most of the top-selling books in the U.S. are new releases, with only one exception. James Clear’s “Atomic Habits” book came out in October 2018, while the other nine in the top 10 were published in 2023. It’s worth mentioning that a self-help book by Clear is leading the list.

Liz Cheney’s book, ranked at number 8, discusses her part in looking into the January 6th event at the U.S. Capitol. Sadly, her involvement in this investigation resulted in her losing her position in the House of Representatives. We might see a similar interest in political nonfiction books as when Trump was in charge due to recent political events like elections.

Publishers often release special editions and promotions during the festive period, enticing readers with unique offerings and Limited-time discounts. Bundled deals further stimulate print book sales during the holidays.

Moreover, the holiday season is marked by a gift-giving tradition, and books make thoughtful presents. Many people opt for printed books as tangible gifts, contributing to a surge in print sales. Winter weather often encourages people to stay indoors, creating a cozy reading atmosphere.