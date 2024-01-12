CicoENote X10 E Ink tablet launched in China

There is a new E Ink tablet available for taking notes on the go. It is the CicoENote X10 which has just been launched in China and is priced at 2258 yuan.

The e-note comes with a 10.3-inch monochrome E Ink display having 1870 x 1404 pixels resolution and a pixel density of 227 PPI. The display features three refresh modes and has received TUV Rheinland paper display certification for low blue light emission. The display also uses a panel microcrystalline etching process that helps in reducing text size. The display supports global handwriting, palm suppression, and pen cap eraser function.

Under the hood lies a 1.8 GHz quad-core processor that is coupled with 4 gigs of memory and 64 gigs of internal storage. Power comes from a rather large 6000 mAh battery. Connectivity options with the e-note include dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0 while there is also a USB-C port as well that serves to charge the battery apart from allowing for data transfers. The X10 also comes with a pair of mics as well as dual speakers. There is also a fingerprint sensor embedded within the Power button.

The X10 e-note also boasts some convenient software features. Those include speech recognition, handwriting recognition, layers, dual-open notes, and such. It also offers speech-to-text, handwriting-to-text, image and text recognition, mind mapping along with many other features. The e-note also comes bundled with an electromagnetic pen which comes with an integrated eraser. The e-note runs Android 11 and measures 237 x 186 x 5.95 mm while weighing just 449 grams.

The X10 e-note can be ordered via JingDong and is priced at 2258 yuan. Bundled with the e-note is the electromagnetic pen and a microfiber protective case.