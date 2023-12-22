What Are The Best Books You Will Read In 2024?

Spending hours reading a new book is one of the best pleasures, especially for those who love to read. 2024 will bring you a bunch of new books to start your year with amazing reads such as funny comics, fiction, real-life stories, fashion magazines, and much more. Let’s find out what big books you will get in 2024!

Politics and History

With the General Election, 2024 will be a big year for politics and history in the world of books. Associate editor of a trade publication, “The Bookseller,” Caroline Sanderson, stated, “With politics, there will be a lot of books which are examining the state of things at the moment. “The book with the name “Putin and the Return of History: How the Kremlin Rekindled the Cold War” by Martin Sixsmith is something you can read. In addition, “Platforms, Power, and Politics” by Bruce Mutsvairo, Daniel Kreiss, and Ulrike Klinger and “The Oxford Handbook of Political Psychology” on politics are great reads for 2024.

Fiction and Drama

Green Dot is an amazing fiction to read in 2024. It is a novel exploring solitude, desire, and the allure of chasing something that promises nothing. Caitlin Moran, author of “How to Be a Woman,” stated, “I wolfed Green Dot down over two nights. It is an incredibly funny book about a woman having an affair that’s a really bad idea. Every sentence sparkles.”

Romance

Fancy Meeting You Here is an amazing novel by Julie Tieu. It is about a relationship between a florist and a political campaign manager. The author of this book said, “I love that romance provides a safe space for readers to experience the whole gamut of emotions, even the heartbreaking ones because they know that the story will have a happy ending.” If you want to read love stories, this can be a good option for 2024. Another romance novel you can read is “Something About Her” by Clementine Taylor. It is a delicate coming-of-age tale between two young college students.

Apart from these, you can also read “Come and Get It” by Kiley Reid, “The Women” by Kristin Hannah, “Ones to Watch” by Irish author Colm Tóibín, and “The Fury” by Alex Michaelides.

You can buy hard copies of these books or read them online on Kobo, Amazon Kindle, etc. Also, check the list of new books on Amazon Kindle to read them in 2024.