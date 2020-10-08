Will Boyue release another Likebook?

Boyue released a bunch of digital note taking devices last year such as the Likebook Alita, Likebook Ares, Likebook Mimas and Muses. This year, they released no new devices and it doesn’t look like they will. The company is in dire straights.

Last year Boyue had a giant building in China, where RND, development, manufacturing, sales and shipping was all done from a single building. At the beginning of 2020, they relocated to a few different buildings, manufacturing was moved near Wuhan, which was the epicenter of the pandemic. In the middle of all of their downsizing they also let go a number of employees.

I really thought since Boyue had such a successful last few years releasing e-readers and e-notes and had English Firmware that made their devices very useful for a North American audience that the trend would continue in 2020, but it really looks like they might be done. They hardly release firmware updates anymore for their entire product line, but they did release a Android 8.1 update for the Likebook Mars, but installing it was not easy.

