Amazon’s Treasure Truck service expands in the United States

Want to know about exclusive deals on Amazon? Maybe it’s Treasure Truck that you’d like to have access to. For starters, Treasure Truck is a service that you need to subscribe to. It’s an Amazon initiative that is available only in the US and UK where members receive prior information about special hand-picked deals, which also includes the Kindle range of e-readers as well.

Also yes, it is a physical truck that is referred to here which is stockpiled with items that buyers can order from the Amazon app. It’s a different deal too, which prospective buyers get to know of via text messages that they can then order via the Amazon app. Once a purchase has been made, buyers are informed about the physical location of the truck so that they can pick up the order themselves. For returns or other disputes, the standard Amazon policies that apply to all purchases made via its site or app are equally applicable to purchases made via the Treasure Truck as well, including order cancellations as well.

However, the pandemic had put paid to the Treasure Truck service for some time but has resumed its operations since August and September of 2020 in the US and UK respectively. Also, while everything remains the same, the mode of delivery has changed so that buyers aren’t allowed to pick up their orders from the truck anymore. Instead, the orders are now delivered directly to the buyers. However, while the service remains in operation and has expanded to cover the entire US from April 2021, although the service has shuttered in the United Kingdom in early 2022.

Lastly, apart from giving access to exclusive deals and discounts, the other and perhaps equally exciting aspect of the entire concept of Treasure Truck is the fun and excitement associated with it. The brightly painted truck with all the lights is eye-catching, something that people will love to be part of. For Amazon, it’s a nice way to drive brand loyalty.

( Senior Writer ) With a keen interest in tech, I make it a point to keep myself updated on the latest developments in the world of technology and gadgets. That includes smartphones or tablet devices but stretches to even AI and self-driven automobiles as well, the latter being my latest fad. Besides writing, I like watching videos, reading, listening to music, or experimenting with different recipes. Motion picture is another aspect that interests me a lot and maybe I’ll make a film sometime in the future.