Barnes and Noble Launches Premium Membership

Barnes and Noble is revising their membership program to compete against Amazon Prime and Walmart+. The largest bookseller in the United States has a new Premium Membership, which costs $40 per year. It gives customers 10% discounts, free shipping, a tote bag and bigger lattes.

The bookseller is also launching a free, lower-tier membership program that allows members to earn a virtual stamp for every $10 spent online and in stores, and translate into a $5 credit for future purchases once 10 stamps have been accumulated. People who sign up for the $40 program also get the rebates.

The CEO of Barnes and Noble, James Daunt said “the new paid-membership program would replace a previous one, which offered discounts for purchases made inside Barnes & Noble’s physical stores—as well as free shipping for most online orders—and cost $25 a year. That plan didn’t extend discounts to online shoppers, a strategy that Mr. Daunt said conflicts with the retailer’s strategy of making books available wherever customers want to buy them.”

Mr. Daunt estimated that at least 75% of the 5.5 million people currently paying $25 annually would sign up for the new $40-a-year program. He said he expects the total number of paid members to remain about the same at year-end because he believes new customers will be attracted to the $40 offering.

Amazon Prime members spent 113% more than nonmembers each month, while Costco and Sam’s Club members respectively spent 101% and 109% more in-store than nonmembers, according to the PYMNTS report, “The Benefits of Membership: Mass Retailers and Subscription Services.”