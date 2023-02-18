New 2023 Hanvon N10 e-note launched

The 2023 edition of the Hanvon N10 e-note device is here. The company announced the latest iteration of the N10 comes with several improvements over its predecessor. For instance, the 10.3-inch E Ink display has been enhanced for a better reading and writing experience. This the company said has been achieved thanks to the redesign of the display layers where the light guide plate has been removed leading to the display becoming clearer and whiter than before.

Another nice thing with the new Hanvon N10 e-note, as it is with almost all of the company’s e-note devices is that it comes pre-loaded with OCR software that enables it to convert handwritten notes into editable text. The use of the OCR software is free and unlimited. The e-note also comes bundled with an electromagnetic pen. Hanvon said the pen has been designed in-house and offers 4096 levels of pressure sensitivity. The device also supports palm rejection and other accidental touch detection technology as well for ease of use.

Among the other changes introduced include a frosted glass back panel with a silky feel which has replaced the glass panel of the previous model that had a glossy finish to it. The Power button too has been relocated to the top left corner. Further, the tablet is now better adapted to change orientation from portrait to landscape depending on how you are holding the device. The buttons on the left seam are user customizable and have quick response times. Keeping things moving is a 6000 mAh battery.

The Hanvon N10 e-note is currently on sale via JingDong for 1,999 yuan, which roughly translates to around $312 USD.

( Senior Writer ) With a keen interest in tech, I make it a point to keep myself updated on the latest developments in the world of technology and gadgets. That includes smartphones or tablet devices but stretches to even AI and self-driven automobiles as well, the latter being my latest fad. Besides writing, I like watching videos, reading, listening to music, or experimenting with different recipes. Motion picture is another aspect that interests me a lot and maybe I’ll make a film sometime in the future.