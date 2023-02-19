SeekInk introduce new whiteboard device featuring 42-inch E Ink display

SeekInk, a Chinese company that specializes in the design and development of E Ink-based devices showcased a range of products featuring E Ink displays at the 2023 Integrated Systems Europe event held earlier this month in Barcelona. However, the highlight of the company’s booth at the event is inarguably an e-paper device measuring a massive 42 inches. The company said the device with a display that big will allow for its application in the business or education sector.

The details of the SeekInk device such as its specs, features, availability, or price aren’t available at the moment though from the short video of it that is available on YouTube makes it seem quite promising. The display is all white which makes it ideal for use as a whiteboard. The accompanying stylus also seemed quite responsive too and can be used to write, draw, or whatever the user might deem fit. The device showcased at the event was done up in white and complemented the all-white display excellently. The thin bezels made it seem all the more eye-catching. The device too seemed to have a thin profile.

Meanwhile, other E Ink displays that the company had on display include a 25.3-inch display using Kaleido 3 color display, a 13.3-inch 2-tiling color e-paper display, and a 13.3-inch display using Kaleido 3. Finally, there is also the 13.3-inch display using Gallery Plus color e-paper displays. All of these displays are better suited for use as digital signage or for showing bus or train schedules or other public announcements. It also had a few other color e-paper devices for use in the medical sector.

Other companies that too have 42-inch e-paper displays to offer include Ricoh E Ink whiteboard, Onyx Boox Signage, those from Papercast, or the Quilla from QuirkLogic. Quirklogic recently discontinued their whiteboard.