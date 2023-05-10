Good e-Reader is now a distributor for Hanvon e-readers and e-notes

Good e-Reader is proud to announce that they have signed Hanvon to a long-term distribution deal. Their N10 series of e-readers and digital note-taking devices are available on the Good e-Reader and Shopify stores. Prices are standardized, which means Good e-Reader charges the exact amount that Hanvon charges in China without any added surcharge. Hanvon is one of the oldest e-reader manufacturers and has been in business for over 20 years.

One of the biggest reasons Good e-Reader selected Hanvon was that the entire N10 series line supports English. Hanvon made it clear during negotiations that their core focus is now international markets rather than domestic sales. The current lineup includes the N10 Mini, N10 Touch, N10 and N10 Max.

The Hanvon N10 Mini e-paper book with a 7.8-inch 300 DPI E Ink display. Thanks to the intelligent algorithms it features, it supports 16 levels of grayscale which can simulate 256 levels of grayscale effect. It comes bundled with a stylus which again helps 4096 levels of touch sensitivity. The display can be split into two, with each side functioning independently.

Under the hood, the N10 Mini handwritten e-paper device features an RK3566 processor coupled to either 2GB of memory along with 32 GB of storage. The device runs Android of an unspecified version. The device weighs just 240 grams and measures 5.3 mm in thickness. Power comes from a 3500 mAh battery which Hanvon said allows for 60-day standby time. On the right edge lies a series of physical buttons for page turning, returning to Home, and such. The controls are customizable, too, like the user prefers.

Hanvon further added that the device had been optimized to serve as a note-taking device, for which the display is shown in white, mimicking a white sheet of paper. The company said that the e-note device does away with the capacitive screen and the light guide plate, which has resulted in light transmittance being 156 percent of conventional touchscreen devices. The screen layer above the e-ink screen is also thinner by 55 percent. All of this leads to text seeming like floating on the display surface. It retails for $419.99.

The Hanvon N10 Touch features a 10.3-inch capacitive touchscreen E INK Carta HD screen with a resolution of 1872×1404 and 227 PPI. The screen is flush with the bezel and protected by a layer of glass. There is no WACOM layer; it uses a proprietary active stylus with 4079 degrees of pressure sensitivity and an eraser on the top. This model has a front-lit display, providing cool light and a colour temperature system, providing warm light. These two can be combined to give an excellent lighting system.

Underneath the hood is a 4-core 1.8GZ processor, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. It has WIFI, Bluetooth 5.1 and stereo speakers to listen to audiobooks, podcasts or music. Since it has Bluetooth, you can also connect wireless earbuds or headphones. It is powered by a 4000 mAh battery, which should provide a few weeks’ worths of charge. It retails for $499.99.

The N10 features a 10.3 inch E INK Carta HD display with a resolution of 1872×1404 with 227 PPI. Underneath the hood is a 1.8 GHz quad-core processor, 2GB of LPDDR4X memory, 64GB of storage, a USB Type-C port, dual-band WiFi, and Bluetooth 5.0 support and is powered by an utterly massive 6,000 mAh battery, Hanvon says you should be able to get 120 days of standby battery life. Battery consumption is reduced to 50 mAh for an entire day when kept in sleep mode.

Coming to the design, the N10 looks alluring and fresh. The bezels on all three sizes as well as the left spine is quite thin, which ups the style quotient considerably. Also, at 374 grams and a depth of 5.5 mm, the N10 is also among the lightest and thinnest e-notes around. The N10 also includes a total of nine buttons on the left edge of which Hanvon said eight buttons are user-customizable. For instance, you can easily set one button to initiate the handwritten book or use another to set the page-turning speed and so on.

Another highlight of the new N10 is the Solanum violet electromagnetic pen that the e-note device comes with. Hanvon said the pen has been entirely an in-house development and supports 4096 levels of pressure sensitivity. Also, there is no need to recharge the pen. Instead, it comes with replacement refills which negates the need to recharge the pen at regular intervals. On the software side of things, there is optical character recognition (OCR) software, among other things. So in addition to allowing you to draw pictures and take handwritten notes, the tablet includes software that can convert pictures or PDF files into text files that you can edit or annotate and then save and export. It retails for $400.00.

The Hanvon N10 Max featuring a 13.3-inch E Ink display. Hanvon said the N10 Max comes with a flexible screen micro-suspension design which makes the surface have a soft and elastic feel to it. This, the company said, will add to the writing pleasure as it mimics the feel you have when writing on a thick sheet of paper. Hanvon said this makes for a more natural writing experience compared to what you have while writing on a plastic or glass surface that can be slippery at times.

Hanvon further stated the 13.3-inch display of the N10 Max does not emit harmful blue light. The A4-sized display area is also 40 percent more than N10 which comes with a 10.3-inch E Ink display. The display is also backed by the company’s proprietary 16-level grayscale algorithm which simulates a 256-level grayscale display. Accompanying the N10 Max is the company’s very own wireless passive electromagnetic pen that does not need to be charged separately. The pen which sports a nice shade of darkish purple offers support for 4096 levels of pressure sensitivity and comes with two integrated replacement refills.

The N10 Max otherwise features a 1.8 GHz quad-core RK3566 processor coupled to a massive 8 gigs of LPDDR4X memory and 128 GB of storage, which puts it in the notebook category. There is support for adding external storage as well if the need arises. The e-note device runs Android 11 and comes with a massive 4000 mAh battery. Connectivity options it supports include Bluetooth 5.0 and Wi-Fi while there also is a USB Type-C port as well. There are dual speakers and a mic onboard too. In spite of its size, the e-note is quite slim at just 6.6mm while weighing just 480 grams.

Apart from the impressive hardware specs, the Hanvon N10 Max also comes with some nice software features as well. Those include a voice transcription feature in real-time which supports handwriting, transcription, and recording. Equipped with the company’s latest generation analysis core, the e-note offers an optimum reading experience covering more than ten of the most common document formats. Those include the likes of PDF, ePUB, TXT, PDF, EPUB, MOBI, and so on. The company also added even more complex PDF files that will open and turn faster.

Also, with that much screen real estate on spare, it is all but natural the device supports a split-screen note-taking feature with simultaneous support for note-taking and reading. The e-note also comes with free and unlimited access to the company’s OCR tech developed in-house and which it claims can accurately and quickly recognize PDF or handwritten notes into editable texts. Plus, those can easily be shared as well.

Another cool feature of the device is the Reference News feature that it comes integrated with and offers a customized collection of newspaper articles that are updated at 8 in the morning every day. Plus, there is a reading module that supports the English language, apart from Mandarin and Cantonese, and offers several customization options such as the choice of male or female voice, volume and speech rate adjustment, and so on. This device retails for $869.99.