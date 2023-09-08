Pan Macmillan acquires Harriman House

Recently, Pan Macmillan announced the acquisition of Harriman House, one of the UK’s leading independent publishers of finance, trading, economics, business, and investment books.

Pan Macmillan is one of the largest publishers of general books, and it’s based in the UK. Its imprints include MacMillan, Pan, Boxtree, Picador, Tor, Sidgwick & Johnson, Macmillan Children’s Books, Campbell and Young Picador Books. The publisher is a part of the Macmillan group founded in 1843. It’s one of the most famous and largest international publishers in the world. Macmillan is mainly known for publishing high-quality academic and scholarly, fiction and non-fiction, educational, and reference publishing.

Joanna Prior, CEO of Pan Macmillan, on the Acquisition:

“I am delighted that we have come to an agreement to acquire Harriman House. It is a terrific company, publishing with entrepreneurial flair for a dedicated business market globally. We will help expand its overseas reach further, building on its already impressive growth in the US, and I am sure we at Pan Macmillan can learn from the way Harriman House spots talent, follows trends and develops books for very specific markets and readerships.

We have no plans to make any immediate changes; we admire the list and the team’s expertise and market knowledge. We feel privileged to be Harriman House’s new home and we look forward to supporting Myles and publishing director, Sally Tickner and the rest of the team to continue doing what they already do so well.

Pan Macmillan is committed to expanding its non-fiction publishing. We launched Macmillan Business earlier this year and we see the acquisition of Harriman House as a significant step towards our ambition to be a leader in this area. Macmillan Business and Harriman House will remain distinct separate imprints within Pan Macmillan.”

About Harriman House

This globally focused independent publisher with an extensive cataloge of titles. The publisher works with leading authors, journalists, experts, and institutions worldwide.

It was founded in 1992 by Stephen Eckett and Philip Jenks. In addition to publishing and bookselling, Harriman House has provided online educational material and other content services to corporate clients.

Readers can access their print titles through major online and offline retailers globally, and their ebooks are available through all major ebook platforms.

Myles Hunt, Managing Director of Harriman House, on the Acquisition:

“We are enormously excited to be joining Pan Macmillan. We have already seen significant benefits from our partnership with Macmillan’s brilliant sales and distribution operations in the UK, US and beyond and this development is the logical next step. Credit to our team for all the hard work they have put in over the years to get us to this position.

Harriman House has always taken a global approach to publishing, working with the best authors wherever they are based to publish titles with genuine international sales potential.

We are pleased that Pan Macmillian shares our vision, and we are looking forward to growing the business with the expert backing of the Pan Macmillan team.”