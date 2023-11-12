AI-Generated Book Covers: What’s the Limitation?

Image credit: Creativebloq

AI-generated book covers are becoming a big nuisance for both artists and the publishing world in general. Although the AI art in book covers is being used for commercial purposes, there have been widespread concerns over copyright and ethics violations. The entire process seems to be easy and interesting for the readers, however, in reality, there are drawbacks.

Now, the cons of having an AI-generated book cover are similar to the ones with any other AI content. First and foremost, there is an issue with the quality and possible plagiarism. Authors may miss out on authenticity, that’s one of the primary traits of a good book cover.

Secondly, it may lose out on both creativity and personalization. AI lacks human behavior, which makes it tough to understand the user’s intent for queries. This may eventually prevent innovation along with the room to implement new ideas.

Most importantly, despite the use of AI for book covers, there are areas where human editing is still required, especially if authors are looking for ingenuity. While AI is proficient in carrying out the same tasks easily, for any adjustments or improvements, users are required to alter the codes manually. This averts the ease and quicker actions of AI, contributing to manual work.

As mentioned earlier, AI is also feared for taking the jobs of book cover artists and designers. Although many have highlighted the fact that AI isn’t a replacement to the designers but rather a support to it, yet again, there are accusations of it being a substitution. This, in return, is becoming a threat to professional and aspiring artists/designers who are looking forward to shaping their careers in the field.

Also, in general, AI is not known to learn by experience that easily. Of course, if programmed in such a way, it can be competent for the users, yet again, it can never match the level of human experience that develops with time. In such cases, it may miss out on improvements in book covers that develop with human experience.

Do you think AI can possibly be common for books or light novel covers?