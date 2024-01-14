Bill Maher lands new book deal

Publisher’s Simon & Schuster (S&S) have announced they have acquired the rights to Bill Maher’s new book, What This Comedian Said Will Shock You. In their statement, S&S referred to this upcoming book as, “A brilliantly astute and acerbically funny vivisection of American life, politics, and culture.”

Comedian, producer, actor and commentator, this project is based Maher’s the last decade of closing monologues from his long-time running HBO show Real Time with Bill Maher. These editorials are what his new book is based on.

Maher’s direct-to-camera sermons, offered at the start or end of the show, are usually about pop culture, politics, and what’s happening in the US and rest of the world. To put this project together, Maher reviewed more than a decade of his editorials, in order to, update, rewrite, reimage his work, as well as, making sure to add in new and current content.

In addition to being the host, co-producer, and co-writer of Real Time with Bill Maher, Maher is also a stand-up comedian with multiple HBO specials under his belt. He started his hosting career on the talk show Politically Incorrect (1993 to 2002). In all of his projects, Maher discusses current and often controversial events with a wide variety of guests taking difference positions. He is known for engaging in thought provoking and often inflammatory conversations.

S&S added to their statement, “Some of the smartest commentary about what’s happening in America is coming from a comedian—this comedian being Bill Maher. If you want to understand what’s wrong with this country, it turns out that one of the best informed and most thought-provoking analysts is this very funny pothead.”

Like his show Real Time, this book seems to have no limits on the content it will cover. According to the book preview, free speech, drugs, race, cops, religion, generational differences, cancel culture, politics, media, show business, romance, and health are all included. Depending on one’s stance on many of these issues, the result could be a very informative or equally offensive book. Regardless, it’s likely to be entertaining.

The deal between Maher and S&S was negotiated by David Larabell, who is an agent at Creative Artists Agency CAA out of Brooklyn, New York. What This Comedian Said Will Shock You, is Maher’s first book in more than a decade and is due for release in June 2024. Maher is the author of several other books, including;

True Story

New Rules: Polite Musings From a Timid Observer

The New New Rules: A Funny Look at How Everybody but Me Has Their Head Up Their Ass

“I do think the patriotic thing to do is to critique my country. How else do you make a country better but by pointing out its flaws?” – Bill Maher