For Children, Libraries Are More Important Than Owning Books

According to the National Literacy Trust, 8.6% of children do not own a book. This is concerning. But what’s disturbing is that children’s access to libraries is shrinking. This can be attributed to terribly constrained book budgets available to local libraries. As a result, children are denied access to a large variety of books that libraries offer.

Book ownership is no substitute for this, given the stock of books libraries offer. This is even more worrisome as Gen Z and millennials are heading back to the libraries. In this situation, concerns like the closure of libraries or lack of enough books should be addressed.

Why libraries are important for children?

Libraries for children are essential as they help foster literacy skills among them. After all, early childhood literacy can play a major role in shaping kids’ character. Libraries equip children with lifelong learning, enabling them to participate and contribute to society.

Libraries promote curiosity, critical thinking, and innovation among children at an early age.

Public libraries offer free access to countless valuable resources, including educational materials, scientific publications, inspiring books, etc., to visitors, including children. These days, people go to libraries to figure out what they want to read next, ask questions about resumes and jobs, spend time doing something productive, etc. Their needs are fulfilled without any charge.

In addition, public libraries help build communities. Mothers join baby clubs, and elderly people attend events to socialize. Teenagers meet up in libraries and indulge in team building while discussing exams, reading current events, or sharing common literary interests.

Sidney Sheldon, American writer and producer, says: “Libraries store the energy that fuels the imagination. They open up windows to the world and inspire us to explore and achieve and contribute to improving our quality of life.”