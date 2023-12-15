BookTok! “It’s Made Reading Cool Again”

In the world of books, BookTok is rising in popularity. In fact, it’s said that BookTok is making people read. BookTok’s book recommendations, releases, and reviews have amassed 185 billion views, making it one of the most active communities. The Publisher’s Association claims that 59% of 16-25-year-olds have regained their love for reading, thanks to BookTok.

BookToker Nicole Murphy, with 42,000 followers on the app, says:

“I stopped reading as I got older. But when I stumbled upon BookTok, it seemed like a positive space and I started reading more. I wasn’t part of a specific community and thought it’d be nice to be part of. It’s made reading cool again.”

According to BookScan, BookTok has reached its zenith. This year, the U.K. Publishers Association reported that book sales have increased significantly, thanks to BookTok.

Listen From Readers

Annika Norton, 31, of Germany, tells TODAY.com:

“I just never had close friends who read the same kind of books as me. BookTok filled a gap in her social circle.

Kasey Shneiderovsky, 25, Old Bridge, N.J., says:

“I think (BookTok) brings books that I probably wouldn’t have read to my attention and then I read them and I love them. Then you find new authors that you didn’t think you would ever pick up and now they’re one of your favorites.”

Not For Readers Only, But For Authors Also!

BookTok opens doors for aspiring authors. It’s becoming a viral marketing platform for authors in different book genres. Authors can find new fans, discover the true interests of their readers, and answer questions from their readers and fellow authors.

Sheila English, the award-winning author of Adam Frankenstein: Dog Fight, says:

“#BookTok is an honest and authentic community of readers, authors, and industry professionals who love to talk about and learn about books, writing and all things book-related. BookTok is more than just social media word of mouth, it’s a tight community of book lovers where an author can find out in real-time what readers want to read.”

Leah Caffrey and Alice Treadwell, from House of Books & Friends, says: