While researching some interesting, newsworthy topics on e-readers, I stumbled upon this Reddit post, “No real advancement in eBook readers in years.”

So, I decided to share my views on this blog.

Well, as agreeing to some response, we need to understand that e-readers are not tablets. Both are different. E-readers are intended for reading books only. People want affordable e-readers that improve their digital book reading experience.

Now talking about improvements, e-readers have seen many worthy improvements that should appeal to the niche population these devices serve to.

Recently, the 6-inch Hyread Gaze Mini e-reader has been launched with physical page-turn buttons. It’s great for those who prefer smaller devices. iReader will be launching a foldable e-reader with key features like a larger screen, ultra-clear display, and a remarkably flexible screen. Kobo e-readers let you set a custom screensaver on your devices.

And the coolest innovation is color e-readers. Color e-readers display your book content in color, making it great for reading manga, anime, and other comics.

Yes, there is still scope for little improvements in terms of screen autorotation, speed, refresh rate, and more. However, expecting more and more features, like tablets, can open up these digital book readers to slow speed, reduced battery life, and bugs.

Compared to other brands, Kindle e-readers are loved for their simplicity. Other brands like Kobo and B&N are working on advancing their e-readers to give readers an improved reading experience.

More and more brands are working on improving their devices. But one thing is certain; e-readers should be e-readers! These are not tablets. So, in my opinion, if you’re enjoying your e-readers, it means it’s the best.