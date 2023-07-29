iReader to launch new flexible screen e-reader on August 2

iReader has announced it is all set to launch a whole new e-reader device on August 2nd, ITHome reported. The company however isn’t revealing all the details just yet but has dropped hints of it featuring the E Ink Carta 1200 display having 300 PPI resolution. Also, what is expected to be the biggest USP of the device is the incorporation of flexible display technology, which likely points to it being foldable in nature.

The upcoming iReader e-book, as teased by the company, will prioritize three key features: a “large screen,” “ultra-clear” display, and the remarkable “flexible display” technology.

The most recent e-reader that iReader launched happens to be the Ocean3 which features a 7-inch 300 PPI display. Further, the company introduced the Smart Air e-reader last year which also featured the E Ink Carta 1200 panel having 300 PPI resolution.

However, this is going to be the first time iReader will be launching a flexible screen e-reader and it is going to be extremely exciting to see how things turn out to be on this front. Worth mentioning, Readmoo too had earlier announced they are also working on a foldable e-reader but is yet to commit to any specific launch timeline.

Stay tuned for the complete details.