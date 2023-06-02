Readmoo foldable e-reader might not be a cakewalk. Here’s why

E Ink and Readmoo have recently unveiled a new ground-breaking project: the first-ever foldable e-book reader featuring an 8-inch E Ink Gallery display. The prototype device which was first unveiled at the Touch Taiwan 2023 event makes for a revolutionary new development that is capable of bringing about a Kindle effect to the realm of digital reading. Sony might have been the first off the block to introduce an E Ink-based e-reader device though it is the Kindle that made the concept popular the world over.

Coming back to the Readmoo device, the innovative e-book reader is built upon E Ink’s cutting-edge Gallery 3 technology, which harnesses the power of ACeP (advanced color ePaper) full-color electronic paper display. By utilizing cyan, magenta, yellow, and white e-ink, the device showcases captivating, saturated, and lifelike full-color images.

The foldable design further enhances the e-book reader’s convenience and portability, opening doors to a fresh digital reading era. E Ink remains committed to advancing flexible color e-paper technologies, shattering physical and application barriers, and propelling its vision of transforming surfaces into intelligent and eco-friendly interfaces.

All of this no doubt makes for an interesting development but will require users to adjust their perception of e-reader devices, the way they have known it over the years. While we have seen e-book readers evolve as thin and light devices, the foldable counterpart might have more compact dimensions Top of Formbut is going to be quite thicker compared to what we have at the moment. Bottom of Form

Another point to note is that e-readers have become considerably affordable over the years. However, it now remains to be seen if foldable e-readers too continue to be just as affordable or come with a price premium over their conventional counterpart. Foldable devices require a robust hinge design that might be more expensive to implement on a mass scale. Making it waterproof can also pose significant challenges.

Meanwhile, the development team at Readmoo, led by CEO Pang Wen-Zhen, has worked closely with E Ink to ensure a diverse and immersive reading experience. The foldable e-book reader, featuring an 8-inch Gallery 3 display, is thoughtfully designed to cater to readers’ needs in terms of portability and size, offering a seamless blend of functionality and visual appeal.

Expressing his satisfaction, E Ink Chairman Lee Zhenghao commended Readmoo for selecting the flexible E Ink Gallery 3 technology for their foldable e-book reader. The device not only delivers enhanced color performance but also boasts a remarkably faster page-turning speed, elevating the reading experience to new heights.

As such, while a foldable e-reader does seem desirable, it comes with considerable design challenges of its own. It remains to be seen how Readmoo addresses the challenges and still delivers a device that meets the expectations of most.