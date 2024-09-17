Short Stories are a Treasure Trove of Good Reads

Image by Pexels from Pixabay

I’ve realized there are two types of readers: those who can’t stop reading until they finish a book, and those who take breaks and feel satisfied with reading a few chapters. I used to be in the first category, but I found it to be extremely unhealthy. I sacrificed sleep just to finish long novels by authors like Dan Brown and Stephen King. Have you seen these novels? The struggle was real, and I knew I had to change my habits.

To make reading more enjoyable and less stressful, I made some adjustments. I only read novels on weekends when I have plenty of time, and I read short stories while traveling or when I have limited time. This strategy worked well for me. I am now able to finish a book without feeling overwhelmed.

I appreciate short stories more, I had forgotten how important they are. I think this plan could work for you as well.

The first short story I ever read was, “The Lottery,” by Shirley Jackson more than a few decades years ago. It had such a profound impact on me, I have never forgotten it. It is one of the most powerful stories ever written and it’s barely 3500 words.

Many authors of short stories don’t receive as much recognition as they deserve, but Ray Bradbury is a notable exception to this rule. He was a celebrated and prolific Sci-Fi writer with hundreds of acclaimed works, including “Fahrenheit 451” and “The Martian Chronicles.” He passed away at the age of 91 in 2012, but his stories will live on forever. Many of his works have been adapted for film, television, and theatre. His writings were the driving force behind the “Ray Bradbury’s Theatre” series, which aired on the Super Channel and HBO.

If you’re interested in reading his works, “Bradbury Stories” is a great place to start. Released in April 2005, the book contains 100 of his most notable works and is a great way to introduce yourself to his writing. There is also a boxed set collection that came out in 2022, which is highly recommended because it offers a full range of his work, including a novel, poems, and a number of short stories.

The main difference between a novel and a short story is not just the page count, but also how quickly the plot and characters develop. In short stories, they develop rapidly, and if you can’t relate to them, you may not want to finish reading. Conversely, if you love them, you may find it easier to enjoy the story. The advantage of a short story is that you don’t have to read hundreds of pages before deciding whether the book is for you. Let’s be honest, not every book you read will be enjoyable. For newly published or independent (indie) writers, starting with a short book is a great way to gauge their market. If the short story is successful, they can use the funds to create more books. If not, they can go back to the drawing board to try again. Writing is a craft and it takes time to build a voice that an audience can relate to. With enough time, money and effort they can move on to writing full-length novels. Indie writers often use this strategy to market themselves, and many have gone on to become acclaimed writers like Mark Twain, Edgar Allan Poe, and Charles Dickens. Yes, Virginia, all three of these men were once independent writers. They have a huge impact on the literary world because they offer a unique voice to the industry, and their books are often free or low cost. Thankfully, there is a best sellers list for indie writers if you want to read something a little out of the ordinary. The top spots are: Demon Copperhead: A Novel By Barbara Kingsolver

The Fraud: A Novel By Zadie Smith

Let Us Descend: A Novel By Jesmyn Ward It is always more practical and cost-effective to purchase a collection of short stories. The time and money you will save is worth the risk of having a few stories you don’t really care for. If you want the best collection of the year, look no further than the O. Henry short story prize winners. Since 2022, the book has chosen the most popular stories in a variety of different genres. It is edited every year with a well-known guest author. Authors consider it an honor to have their work included in the collection. They are the best of the best. You’re likely to find something worthwhile to read, and you may even find a new genre of book that you had not considered before.