Why Non-Book Brands are Also Launching Virtual Book Clubs

Virtual book clubs became popular during the pandemic in the wake of social distancing. But these days, a trend has been noticed – businesses that are not necessarily bookish are also launching their own virtual book clubs.

MUD\WTR, a coffee brand, is one such company which launched its book club in January with Atomic Habits by James Clear as its first title.

“We’re more than just a product — we’re about encouraging people to rethink their habits. When making positive changes in your life, it helps to surround yourself with people doing something similar, and our book club did just that.” – Says MUD\WTR’s Community Engagement Manager Britney Haddad.

Similarly, Chico’s clothing brand also launched its Chico’s Book Club in March with “No Filter: The Good, the Bad, and the Beautiful” as its first title.

Big brands like TikTok also run their own book club, while the tech giant Apple started Strombo’s Lit, which is managed by Apple Music host George “Strombo” Stroumboulopoulos.

But why these non-bookish brands are entering the bookish territory?

Book clubs have been all the rage, making them a business itself. Brand book clubs are focused on their customers. Their goal is to promote their business, attract more customers, and set themselves as a credible brand in their industries.

In the case of MUD\WTR, members of their book clubs would be interested in browsing their shop’s products, potentially turning them into customers. This is how brand book clubs are a way to foster brand engagement.

These book clubs will not only benefit brands. They would help develop a passion for reading among people, thus revitalizing the literature world.