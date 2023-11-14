Amazon is merging Comixology into Kindle

Amazon has announced that on December 4, 2023, they will be merging the Comixology and Kindle applications on iOS, Android, and Fire OS. Starting today, any books previously purchased on Comixology will automatically be visible in your library on the Kindle app. The upgraded Kindle app experience is available now; however, you may continue reading your books in the Comixology app until December 4, 2023. You can read more about the upcoming changes here.

Where do you find comics and manga in the Kindle app? You just need to select the ‘Comics & Manga’ filter and it will adjust your library to either only show comics, graphic novels and manga. Alternatively, you can choose the ‘Books’ filter if you want to want to view your library without comics, graphic novels and manga titles. Additionally, you can continue to hide individual comics, graphic novels, and manga by long-pressing a title and selecting ‘Hide Book’. Hidden books can then be accessed via tapping the library filter menu and selecting ‘Hidden’.

Members of Kindle Unlimited, or Amazon Prime can borrow comics, graphic novels, and manga titles directly in app. Tap the ‘Home’ button from the bottom nav, select the ‘Explore’ button in the top left directly under the search bar, then select the ‘Comics, Manga, and Graphic Novels’ button listed under the ‘More categories’ label.

It is important to note that customers using the Kindle app for Android and iOS will not be able to purchase graphic novels, comics or manga, you will have to purchase it from the Amazon website and then sync it to the app. If you have a Fire Tablet, you will be able to purchase digital content, using the Kindle app, since Amazon sells everything directly.