Amazon ventures into Webtoons industry with Amazon Fliptoon

In a bold move that bypasses its established comiXology platform, Amazon is making a significant foray into the realm of webtoons, introducing its own dedicated division called Amazon Fliptoon, ThePopVerse reported. This innovative venture aims to captivate audiences in a fresh way, marking Amazon’s entry into original webtoon content.

Distinguishing itself from conventional platforms, Amazon Fliptoon boasts an accessible feature: readers can immerse themselves in its offerings directly through any web browser, eliminating the need for a specialized app like Kindle or comiXology. As an introductory offer, Amazon would be offering the first four chapters of each Fliptoon project for free. Subsequent chapters, however, can be unlocked for a fee though Amazon plans to release paywalled chapters after a designated time period.

Embarking on this artistic venture, Amazon’s debut Fliptoon titles encompass a diverse range of stories. From the enchanting realms of “My Ojun” to the gripping narratives of “Otherworld Transformation Garrison Busters” and the introspective “Dalgona Diary,” Amazon’s initial offerings mirror its commitment to diverse storytelling. Collaborating with the reputable South Korean comic publisher Rockin’ KOREA, Amazon solidifies its dedication to curating quality content.

Remarkably, Amazon’s entry into the webtoon market arrives almost two decades after its inception in 2004 by Naver Webtoon. Despite its belated entry, Amazon’s fascination with the comics industry has roots tracing back several years. In a testament to this, the company attempted a comic publishing imprint in 2013 and later acquired the world’s largest digital comics distributor, ComiXology, in 2014. Now, as the burgeoning webtoon market gains momentum, Amazon seizes the opportunity to spearhead its own Webtoons division.

While commonly referred to as “webtoons,” this term has been essentially claimed by Naver through its Webtoon division. Amazon’s introduction of Fliptoon appears to be a strategic move to distinguish itself from the dominant market player and to minimize any inadvertent overlap.

Although Amazon Fliptoon is currently confined to the Japanese market, it’s logical to anticipate Amazon’s ambitions for global expansion, potentially encompassing all its markets, including the United States. The company’s history of venturing into new domains substantiates the belief that Fliptoon could ultimately transcend geographical boundaries.