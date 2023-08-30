With the growing popularity of manga, an increasing number of Manga reader apps are surfacing. But you need the best app to have an immersive experience reading the intriguing storyline of your favorite manga.

So, here are our hand-picked manga reader apps for iOS you can use on iPhones and iPads. Let’s take a look:

Shonen Jump Manga & Comics – Most Trustworthy

This is one of the best Manga reader apps for iOS users. It lets you download all trending Shonen Manga chapters to read offline. You can read up to 100 chapters for free every day or pay around $1.99 monthly for unlimited reading.

The app is just for the Shonen Jump series, and it gets updated with new chapters as soon as they are released. You’ll be able to read the most popular titles, including One Piece, Dr. Stone, and Naruto.

Click here to download.

MANGA Plus by SHUEISHA – Best for Free Manga Reading

This official manga reader from Shueisha Inc. lets you read for free the most notable comics, such as One Piece, Bleach, My Hero Academia, Jujutsu Kaisen, and Spy X Family.

The app is available globally; you can even leave comments on chapters you read. You can access manga in English and Spanish. Plus, given the fact that Shueisha controls MANGA Plus, you can rest assured that you’re not engaging in piracy with this free manga reader app.

Click here to download.

Crunchyroll Manga – Quick Latest Releases

If you’re an anime over, then it’s rare that you’re unfamiliar with Crunchyroll. The popular manga reader app has become a household name because it lets you access all the latest manga for free. The app gets updated with new series or chapters as soon as they are released.

Plus, the app gives you access to customization tools to fine-tune your favorite titles per your reading preferences. Note that Crunchyroll Manga’s freemium model is basic, and you need to get a premium membership to access the entire series catalog or for unlimited reading access.

Click here to download.

VIZ Manga – Read All Genres

VIZ Manga reader app brings you the biggest and most varied collection of manga of all genres, from shojo romance and comedy to horror and drama. The app updates its library every week and avails chapters as soon as they are released.

One interesting feature of VIZ Manga is that it lets you build a fully personalized library so that you can catch up with your favorite readers as and when you want. Plus, you can download chapters to read offline.

Click here to download.

Other options: WebComics, MangaBAT, ComiXology, Mangamo, MangaToon, INKR