New Nook GlowLight 4 Plus shipping ahead of schedule

The latest Barnes & Noble offering, the Nook GlowLight 4 Plus is now shipping. This, as the eBook Reader Blog stated, is a few days ahead of its earlier shipping estimate of September 6 that the company had previously stated. The new 7.8-inch Nook version was first announced back in July even though the first images of the same had leaked online in May itself.

The entry-level e-reader has since been on pre-order though B&N is not accepting pre-orders anymore. Rather, it can now be ordered directly via the company website for $199.99. The company is also offering free shipping while B&N members are eligible for a flat 10 percent discount as well. Expedited shipping will let you have the device in just 48 hours.

The new Nook GlowLight 4 Plus succeeds the Nook GlowLight Plus that B&N first introduced in 2019. The latest model however still continues with the same 7.8-inch display resolution, making it as inviting to read as ever. However, among the changes introduced is a newly designed page turn button while there also is a Nook logo button at the bottom, which, unlike past devices, is now capacitive touch-enabled. The display is also flush with the screen. The e-reader is also waterproof, boating an IPX7 rating.

Powering the device is a 1.8 GHZ Allwinner B300 quad-core processor that is coupled to 2 GB of LP-DDR4x RAM and 32 GB of native storage. Battery life is rated at around 3 weeks with the USB-C port onboard allowing for quick recharging. The company also stated the battery will last around 9 hours when audio is played back continuously over Bluetooth. The larger 7.8-inch display, compared to the Kindle Paperwhite is advantageous in that you have more texts to read at any moment, which means fewer page turns. Also, it can be nice for reading PDFs without resorting to frequent pinch-n-zoom acts.

On the whole, the new B&N Nook GlowLight 4 Plus makes a strong case for itself. You actually get a larger e-reader for entry-level pricing.